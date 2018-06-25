Get Your Advance Tickets for the Herkimer County Fair

The Herkimer County Fair is coming up in August, but you can get your tickets earlier and save some money.

Who doesn't like saving a few bucks, right?! Especially when you're heading to a fair or carnival. Things like food, rides, and just admission into the fair can add up pretty quickly. Well, the Herkimer County Fair wants to help you out when you come to visit. They're offering a discount on admission if you buy your tickets in advance.

According to an Event Page created by the Herkimer County Fair and Fairgrounds on Facebook, these advance tickets will be available starting July 5th. You can save $5 per ticket!! Which is a HUGE savings.

The Facebook Event Page says the advance tickets will be available until August 9th. You can get more details on getting your tickets for the Herkimer County Fair and other discounts and deals that are being offered, by following: The Advance Sale Tickets Facebook Event Page.

The Herkimer County Fair runs Tuesday, August 14th through Sunday, August 19th at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on Cemetery Street in Frankfort. Like most fairs, you're sure to get your fill of amusement rides, deep-fried delicious treats, tractor pulls, a demolition derby, live music, and shows and exhibits. There will also be fireworks on opening night (Tuesday).