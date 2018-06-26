Where Can You Watch 4th of July Fireworks in Central New York
There isn't a much better way to celebrate the 4th of July than watching a big display of fireworks. Here's where you can watch some in Central New York and surrounding areas.
Most of the displays begin after dusk, and in some cases after other events at the venue - make sure you double to check to make sure you don't miss the show.
Where To See Fireworks in Central New York
- Alexandria Bay - Over Boldt Castle - July 4, 2018
- Auburn - Casey Park - July 4, 2018
- Auburn/Owasco - Emerson Park - July 3, 2018
- Brewerton - Between Route 81 and Route 11 bridges - July 3, 2018
- Camillus - Veteran's Memorial Park, Gillie Lake, June 30, 2018
- Cazenovia - Cazenovia Lake, south end - July 4, 2018
- Cicero - Lakeshore Country Club - July 4, 2018
- Clay - Great Northern Mall - June 26, 2018
- Clayton - Waterfront - Riverside Drive- July 3, 2018
- Clinton - Clinton Elementary School - July 4, 2018
- Cortland - Dwyer Memorial Park - July 3, 2018
- East Syracuse - East Syracuse Elementary School - July 7, 2018
- Fair Haven - south end of Little Sodus Bay - July 7, 2018
- Groton - Groton Elementary School - July 6, 2018
- Inlet - Arrowhead Park - July 4, 2018
- Manlius - Village Center - July 4, 2018
- Old Forge - Lakefront - July 4, 2018
- Onondaga County/Syracuse - Lakeview Amphitheatre - July 4, 2018
- Oswego - Oswego Speedway - June 30, 2018
- Oswego Harbor - Breitbeck Park - July 1, 2018
- Sackets Harbor - Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site - July 4, 2018
- Sodus Point - Sodus Bay Lighthouse - July 4, 2018
- Sylvan Beach - Oneida Lake shore - July 5, 2018
- Syracuse - NBT Bank Stadium - July 4, 2018
- Utica - Proctor Park - July 4, 2018
- Vernon - Vernon Downs Casino & Hotel - July 4, 2018
- Watertown - Thompson Park - July 3, 2018
Did we miss anywhere? Let us know and we'll add it to the list.