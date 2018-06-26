There isn't a much better way to celebrate the 4th of July than watching a big display of fireworks. Here's where you can watch some in Central New York and surrounding areas.

Most of the displays begin after dusk, and in some cases after other events at the venue - make sure you double to check to make sure you don't miss the show.

Where To See Fireworks in Central New York

Alexandria Bay - Over Boldt Castle - July 4, 2018

Over Boldt Castle - July 4, 2018 Auburn - Casey Park - July 4, 2018

- Casey Park - July 4, 2018 Auburn/Owasco - Emerson Park - July 3, 2018

- Emerson Park - July 3, 2018 Brewerton - Between Route 81 and Route 11 bridges - July 3, 2018

- Between Route 81 and Route 11 bridges - July 3, 2018 Camillus - Veteran's Memorial Park, Gillie Lake, June 30, 2018

- Veteran's Memorial Park, Gillie Lake, June 30, 2018 Cazenovia - Cazenovia Lake, south end - July 4, 2018

- Cazenovia Lake, south end - July 4, 2018 Cicero - Lakeshore Country Club - July 4, 2018

- Lakeshore Country Club - July 4, 2018 Clay - Great Northern Mall - June 26, 2018

- Great Northern Mall - June 26, 2018 Clayton - Waterfront - Riverside Drive- July 3, 2018

- Waterfront - Riverside Drive- July 3, 2018 Clinton - Clinton Elementary School - July 4, 2018

- Clinton Elementary School - July 4, 2018 Cortland - Dwyer Memorial Park - July 3, 2018

- Dwyer Memorial Park - July 3, 2018 East Syracuse - East Syracuse Elementary School - July 7, 2018

- East Syracuse Elementary School - July 7, 2018 Fair Haven - south end of Little Sodus Bay - July 7, 2018

- south end of Little Sodus Bay - July 7, 2018 Groton - Groton Elementary School - July 6, 2018

- Groton Elementary School - July 6, 2018 Inlet - Arrowhead Park - July 4, 2018

- Arrowhead Park - July 4, 2018 Manlius - Village Center - July 4, 2018

- Village Center - July 4, 2018 Old Forge - Lakefront - July 4, 2018

- Lakefront - July 4, 2018 Onondaga County/Syracuse - Lakeview Amphitheatre - July 4, 2018

- Lakeview Amphitheatre - July 4, 2018 Oswego - Oswego Speedway - June 30, 2018

- Oswego Speedway - June 30, 2018 Oswego Harbor - Breitbeck Park - July 1, 2018

- Breitbeck Park - July 1, 2018 Sackets Harbor - Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site - July 4, 2018

- Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site - July 4, 2018 Sodus Point - Sodus Bay Lighthouse - July 4, 2018

- Sodus Bay Lighthouse - July 4, 2018 Sylvan Beach - Oneida Lake shore - July 5, 2018

- Oneida Lake shore - July 5, 2018 Syracuse - NBT Bank Stadium - July 4, 2018

- NBT Bank Stadium - July 4, 2018 Utica - Proctor Park - July 4, 2018

- Proctor Park - July 4, 2018 Vernon - Vernon Downs Casino & Hotel - July 4, 2018

- Vernon Downs Casino & Hotel - July 4, 2018 Watertown - Thompson Park - July 3, 2018