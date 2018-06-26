“Should I be worried,” one soldier asks another in Shane Black ’s The Predator . Based on the first teaser for Black’s update on the franchise that kicked off with the 1987 film, full of nasty alien horror, yeah, we should all be worried.

The first teaser for The Predator was mostly a quick tease of Black’s horror reboot, with Jacob Tremblay accidentally ruining everything and causing the return of the alien hunters. But the full trailer gives an even better taste of all the nasty violence and explosive action to come. On top of that, it’s a great showcase of a stellar cast. Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes puts a cigarette out on his tongue (as cool as it looks, don't try this at home!), Sterling K. Brown talks about making hats out of rib cages and makes it sound like Shakespeare, and Keegan-Michael Key has a pretty solid Your Mama joke.