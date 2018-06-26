New Trailer for Shane Black’s ‘The Predator’ Reboot Teases All the Alien Horror
“Should I be worried,” one soldier asks another in Shane Black’s The Predator. Based on the first teaser for Black’s update on the franchise that kicked off with the 1987 film, full of nasty alien horror, yeah, we should all be worried.
The first teaser for The Predator was mostly a quick tease of Black’s horror reboot, with Jacob Tremblay accidentally ruining everything and causing the return of the alien hunters. But the full trailer gives an even better taste of all the nasty violence and explosive action to come. On top of that, it’s a great showcase of a stellar cast. Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes puts a cigarette out on his tongue (as cool as it looks, don't try this at home!), Sterling K. Brown talks about making hats out of rib cages and makes it sound like Shakespeare, and Keegan-Michael Key has a pretty solid Your Mama joke.
From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.
Black’s film also stars Tremblay, Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Game of Thrones‘ Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey and The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Yvonne Strahovski. The Predator hits theaters September 14.
