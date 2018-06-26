Watch 18-Minute Guns N’ Roses Box Set Opening Video

Guns N’ Roses have released an 18-minute video detailing the opening of the "Locked N’ Loaded" box set of Appetite For Destruction, which comes out on Friday.

The top-flight reissue edition of the band’s debut album is limited to 10,000 copies, retails for $999 and contains a total of more than 80 items -- from vinyl discs and posters to rings, collectible coins and more.

Describing it as not the most expensive, but the most expansive set ever released, UMe president and CEO Bruce Resnikoff recently told Billboard that the aim was to “satisfy the most ardent collector and introduce that music to a young fan of the future who hasn’t had the chance to hear it the way it was meant to be heard, and the way it should be heard.”

You can watch the unboxing video below.

“We’ve spoken about Guns N’ Roses constantly for years and years in the halls of this building," Resnikoff said. "But we have a certain reverence for the band, the music and the fans, and while we spoke a bit and thought about it, until the timing was right where the music, the band and the fans all got aligned, we left it on the back-burner, only because you only get one chance to do something special with bands like this and particularly albums like this, and it had to be done at the right time and the right way and create the right experience.”

He also noted that the music, including the 49 previously unheard tracks that appear on the new box, has held up. “It was amazing that so much was of a quality that was consistent with the sound, the image and how current the band remains,” he said.

Guns N’ Roses also released a new lyric video for “Shadow of Your Love,” a song co-written by Axl Rose before the band was formed, and which was recently released as a single. You can watch it below. The band’s current European tour dates run until July 24, with dates in East Asia, the U.A.E. and South Africa to follow in November.