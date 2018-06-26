Congresswoman Claudia Tenney wants to talk with you!

The Congresswoman announced a Telephone Town Hall on Wednesday, June 27th at 6:15 p.m.

During the Telephone Town Hall, constituents will have the opportunity to speak directly with Congresswoman Tenney and ask questions.

Congresswoman Tenney says, "I am eager to host this telephone town hall to discuss the issues that impact upstate New Yorkers the most and find solutions to their problems."