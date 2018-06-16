Greta Van Fleet Extend 2018 Tour
Even though the Michigan-based band Greta Van Fleet have yet to release their first album, their shows are selling out quickly.
More than a dozen dates on what was to be a 20-stop spring and summer tour have already sold out, so they've doubled the number of shows they'll play through November.
The newly announced dates will begin Sept. 7 in Seattle and continue through North America, ending with a show in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 11. After a short break, they'll head back out to Europe, playing Paris on Oct. 26, and finally wrapping up in the U.K. on Nov. 15.
In 2014, the band released a live LP and two EPs. They're now putting the finishing touches on their debut studio album, which they says is definitely coming out this year.
You can see Greta Van Fleet's tour dates below.
2018 Greta Van Fleet Tour 2018
06/13 - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
06/17 - Pink Pop Festival, Landgraaf, Netherlands
06/18 - Download Festival, Paris, France
06/24 - John Anson Ford Theatre, Hollywood, CA
06/29 - Middle of the Map Festival, Kansas City, MO
06/30 - 101WKQX PIQNIQ, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL
07/01 - Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI
07/03 - Armory, Minneapolis, MN
07/06 - REBEL, Toronto, ON Canada
07/08 - REBEL, Toronto, ON Canada
07/09 - Festival d'été de Québec, Quebec City, Canada
07/10 - Ottawa Bluesfest, Ottawa, ON Canada
07/18 - Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA
07/20 - 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.
07/21 - The Anthem, Washington, D.C.
07/23 - House of Blues Boston, Boston, MA
07/24 - House of Blues Boston, Boston, MA
07/27 - Floydfest, Floyd, VA
07/29 - Panorama Music and Arts Festival, Randall's Island Park, New York, NY
07/31 - The Agora Theatre, Cleveland, OH
08/01 - The Pageant, St. Louis, MO
08/03 - Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL
08/04 - Vic Theatre, Chicago, IL
08/18 - Summer Sonic Festival, Osaka-Shi, Japan
08/19 - Summer Sonic Festival, Tokyo, Japan
08/23 - Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Kahului, HI
08/24 - The Republik, Honolulu, HI
09/07 - The Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA
09/08 - The Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA
09/09 - Skookum Festival, Vancouver, BC, Canada
09/11 - Shaw Conference Centre, Edmonton, AB, Canada
09/12 - BMO Centre, Calgary, AB Canada
09/14 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR
09/17 - Fox Theater, Oakland, CA
09/18 - City National Civic, San Jose, CA
09/19 - The Masonic, San Francisco, CA
09/22 - iHeart Radio Festival, Las Vegas, NV
09/23 - The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA
09/25 - Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ
09/26 - Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ
09/28 - The Union Event Center, Salt Lake City, UT
09/29 - Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
10/01 - Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
10/05 - Austin City Limits Festival, Austin, TX
10/06 - Cal Jam, San Bernardino, CA
10/11 - The Sylvee, Madison, WI
10/26 - Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France
10/27 - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
10/29 - 013, Tilburg, Netherlands
10/30 - Mehr! Theatre, Hamburg, Germany
11/01 - Palladium, Cologne, Germany
11/04 - Berns Salonger, Stockholm, Sweden
11/05 - Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
11/07 - Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
11/09 - 02 Kentish Town Forum, London, UK
11/11 - 02 Kentish Town Forum, London, UK
11/12 - 02 Kentish Town Forum, London, UK
11/14 - 02 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
11/15 - Academy Manchester, Manchester, UK