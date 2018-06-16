Greta Van Fleet Extend 2018 Tour

Even though the Michigan-based band Greta Van Fleet have yet to release their first album, their shows are selling out quickly.

More than a dozen dates on what was to be a 20-stop spring and summer tour have already sold out, so they've doubled the number of shows they'll play through November.

The newly announced dates will begin Sept. 7 in Seattle and continue through North America, ending with a show in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 11. After a short break, they'll head back out to Europe, playing Paris on Oct. 26, and finally wrapping up in the U.K. on Nov. 15.

In 2014, the band released a live LP and two EPs. They're now putting the finishing touches on their debut studio album, which they says is definitely coming out this year.

You can see Greta Van Fleet's tour dates below.