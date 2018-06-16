Amid news of all these Joker spinoffs, it’s easy to forget that there’s a Suicide Squad sequel in the works. For those concerned that ye olde Bros. of Warner have forgotten all about the SKWAD, don’t worry: A new report confirms that not only is Suicide Squad 2 still very much a thing that will happen to all of us, someday, but that they’ve also enlisted two new writers — bringing the total number of screenwriters to three.

Lest you forget your Schoolhouse Rock, three is the magic number. Oh yes it is. And that’s how many writers are now officially working on Suicide Squad 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. David Barr Katz and Todd Stashwick will co-write the sequel with director Gavin O’Connor, best known for previously directing The Accountant and Warrior.

Katz’s credits include a Black List-selected screenplay titled The Man in the Rockefeller Suit, based on a true crime story reported in Vanity Fair, as well as a rewrite of Todd McFarlane’s new Spawn movie starring Jamie Foxx. Stashwick, a self-described longtime DC fan, has written for FOX’s Gotham series and Syfy’s 12 Monkeys.

WB has yet to confirm returning cast members for Suicide Squad 2, the follow-up to 2017’s DC villain ensemble directed by David Ayer. The first film bombed with critics but performed well at the box office, earning $746 million worldwide. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was an instant hit with fans, inspiring WB to set up a few potential spinoff projects; at least one of those, an all-female DC villain project titled Birds of Prey, is officially in the works, recently enlisting Cathy Yan to direct.

In addition to the Suicide Squad sequel and Birds of Prey, it was reported just this week that Jared Leto’s Joker is also getting his own spinoff — not to be confused with the other Joker origin story movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, which takes place outside the main DC franchise. As of now, none of these movies have been given release dates.