Last night (June 11) saw the Smashing Pumpkins' first public performance since reuniting with guitarist James Iha as they played The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band played their new song "Solara," which can be seen above, and broke out the hit "Zero" from 1995's Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness in a digital-exclusive, video of which can be found below.

"Solara" was recorded with producer Rick Rubin in Malibu, Calif. at Shangri La Studios and is the first recording in 18 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin together. The song looks to be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new music from the Smashing Pumpkins, as Corgan has intimated that there will be a wealth of music coming from the reconvened lineup.

"The intended plan being to release the songs over two, four song EP's, with a first song most likely due out in May," he said. "Also, we just did a long-ranging interview for the New York Times, which given the questions asked will address many of the things we get asked about here on [Instagram]. So look out for that soon."

The reunion of Smashing Pumpkins has made waves since it was announced earlier this year, mainly due to it not including original bassist D'Arcy Wretzky, who has been vocal in the press about her frustration and displeasure with Corgan.

The Smashing Pumpkins will launch the 'Bright and Oh So Shiny' tour on July 12 in Glendale, Ariz. and the North American trek will continue for nearly two months before wrapping up Sept. 9 in Edmonton, Canada. See the full list of stops here. Corgan also shared a proposed list of songs that may potentially enter the set back in late February.