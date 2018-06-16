Lemmy’s Vampire Movie ‘Sunset Society’ Gets Premiere Date

The vampire movie starring late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister will premiere in Los Angeles next month.

Sunset Society, which also features Dizzy Reed of Guns N’ Roses and Tracii Guns of L.A. Guns, will be screened at the Downtown Independent Theatre on July 6. You can watch the trailer below, as well as see the track listing for the soundtrack album, which also features Lemmy.

“Welcome to the world of the Sunset Society, a secret organization in Hollywood where parties are held, musicians gather and blood flows freely!” press notes for the movie explain. “Ace (Lemmy from Motorhead) is the head vampire in charge who likes to keep the fun going while keeping the profile low. Due to a few rebels in his midst, humans are starting to catch on to his vampire ways. In an attempt to keep a lid on his organization, Ace enlists the help of Frankie (Ron Jeremy), Sophia (Phoebe Dollar) and Mr. Cross (Robert Donovan) to stop the leak of information."

The movie's synopsis continues: "Everyone is now in danger as passions get out of control, bodies are invaded and loyalties are put to the limit. Between blood orgies and magic spells, Ace has his hands full but can even he stop the secret of his underground society from getting out to the public at large and who will survive the wrath of the unknown vengeful stranger now stalking all the vampires for revenge?! Nobody is quite what they seem when the sun goes down in this land of dreams and nightmares.”

Lemmy died in 2015 soon after being diagnosed with incurable cancer. His friend Ozzy Osbourne this week told of their final phone call. “I knew he was dying," he said. "He didn't even know it was me. I had to say to him, ‘It's Ozzy, Lem.’ He just gurgled down the phone to me. I said, ‘Lemmy, for fuck sake, stay there, I'm coming.' I said to Sharon, ‘Fuck it, get in the car, we're going around to his apartment.' And just as we were leaving, she came up to me and said, ‘Don't worry, he's gone.’ And I went, 'Oh God … ’ I just sunk. It hit me really hard, I'm not going to pretend it didn't.”