Last night (June 15), at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, Maine, Foreigner and Whitesnake began their "Juke Box Heroes" tour. You can check out the set lists and video from the concert below.

Foreigner came out blazing during their closing slot, opening with "Long, Long Way From Home." The rest of their set consisted of classics such as "Double Vision," "Waiting for a Girl Like You" and "Cold as Ice." The song that named the tour was naturally played, too, closing out the main set before an encore of "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded."

As they will for the entire tour, Whitesnake were the second act on the bill. While their set consisted of big hits like "Is This Love," "Here I Go Again" and "Still of the Night," it also featured a guitar duel between Joel Hoekstra and Reb Beach and a drum solo by Tommy Aldridge during "Crying in the Rain."

Opening the night was Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. Their 8-song set consisted of such classics made famous by his father John as "Immigrant Song" and "Whole Lotta Love," closing with "Stairway to Heaven."

Tonight, the three acts will play the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga, N.Y. They'll remain on the road, playing outdoor venues across the U.S., until Aug. 1, when they wrap it up at the Five Point Amphitheater in Irvine, Calif. Check out all the dates here.

Foreigner, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, June 15, 2018 Set List

1. "Long, Long Way From Home"

2. "Double Vision"

3. "Head Games"

4. "Cold as Ice"

5. "Waiting for a Girl Like You"

6. "Dirty White Boy"

7. "Feels Like the First Time"

8. "Urgent"

9. "Starrider"

10. "Juke Box Hero"

Encore

11. "I Want to Know What Love Is"

12. "Hot Blooded"

Whitesnake, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, June 15, 2018 Set List

1. "Bad Boys"

2. "Give Me All Your Love"

3. "Love Ain't No Stranger"

4. "Slow an' Easy"

5. "Guitar Duel"

6. "Crying in the Rain"

7. "Is This Love"

8. "Slide It In"

9. "Here I Go Again"

10. "Still of the Night"

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, June 15, 2018 Set List