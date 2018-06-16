Tea Talk With David Coverdale and Mick Jones: Exclusive Video

We have the rare privilege of listening in on a conversation between Foreigner’s Mick Jones and Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale, as they chat over British high tea about the era in which both bands came up, and look forward to their Juke Box Heroes summer tour with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.

The tour kicks off June 15, in Bangor, Maine.

Ever the quick wit, Coverdale jokes immediately about the quality of the tea and the fakeness of the sandwiches the pair have been served; Jones examines the food and disagrees, noting “There’s something in there,” which earns a ribald retort from Coverdale.

You can watch the video, an exclusive UCR premiere, below.

They then get down to talking about 40th anniversaries (Whitesnake celebrate theirs this year; Foreigner’s was last year) and how much time has gone by so quickly. Jones mentions the headwinds both bands faced as they emerged in the late ‘70s.

“At the time, we were running smack against punk, New Wave; disco was huge,” he says. “We had to fight to maintain our identity.”

Coverdale concurs, remembering his latter years with Deep Purple. “At 26,” he recalled, “I was a dinosaur.” Still, he noted, some really good music came out of England at that time, like the Police, Elvis Costello and the Clash.

The pair also chats about hearing one another’s music and appreciating each other’s songwriting, before reminiscing about some of the perks they enjoyed in “the old days,” including having their dressing rooms lined with Dom Perignon. It’s all good fun, and you can listen in above, and check out their tour dates below.