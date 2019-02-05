Free Tax Preparation Services Now Being Offered In CNY

Now that the government is reopened, we are in the full swing of Tax Season. Need some help preparing those taxes at no cost?

Free tax preparation services are offered through both the Internal Revenue Service and the United Way of The Valley and Greater Utica area in partnership with the Mohawk Valley Asset Building Coalition.

You qualify for services from the United Way if you generally earn less than approximately $56,000 per year, and you're a resident of Oneida or Herkimer counties. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing for taxpayers from eligible households. Tax prep sites accommodate people with disabilities and interpreting for limited English speakers is available.

You can schedule an appointment with the United Way tax preparers by going to their website at unitedwayvgu.org/freetaxprep .