Sammy Hagar Reveals Details for ‘Space Between’ Album and Tour

Sammy Hagar has announced the complete track listing for the Circle's The Space Between . Set for release on May 10, the album will be followed by an upcoming North American tour that includes select shared dates with Vince Neil and Night Ranger .

Both the track listing and announced dates are below. Advance orders for the album are already underway . Ticket pre-sales begin at 10AM on Wednesday; The Space Between is included with purchase, except at ArtPark in Lewiston, N.Y. Additional tour dates are expected.

This is Hagar's first studio effort with the Circle, a band he co-founded in 2014 with longtime friend and bandmate Michael Anthony (bass), Jason Bonham (drums) and Vic Johnson (guitar). Their debut release was a live album and video called At Your Service , which arrived a year later.

The first single from The Space Between , " Trust Fund Baby ," was released last week. It's one of several songs that tackle themes of money and greed.

Sammy Hagar & the Circle, 'The Space Between' Track Listing

"Devil Came to Philly"

"Full Circle Jam (Chump Change)"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey (Without Greed)"

Sammy Hagar & the Circle 2019 North American Tour Dates

4/19 – Grand Theatre, Reno, NV

4/20 – Concord Pavilion, Concord, CA

4/22 – Warnors Theatre, Fresno, CA

4/23 – Rabobank Theatre, Bakersfield, CA

4/26 – Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheatre, Laughlin, NV

4/27 – Route 66 Casino, Albuquerque, NM

4/20 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin, TX

5/1 – Smart Financial Center, Sugar Land, TX

5/3 – Winstar Casino, Thackerville, OK

5/4 – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino, Tulsa, OK

5/17 – Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheatre, Prior Lake, MN

5/18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO (with Vince Neil)

5/20 – Rose Music Center at the Heights, Huber Heights, OH (with Vince Neil)

5/22 – DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI (with Night Ranger)

5/23 – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, Indianapolis, IN (with Night Ranger)

5/25 – Xcite Center at Parx Casino, Bensalem, PA (with Night Ranger)

5/26 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH (with Night Ranger)

5/28 – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA (with Night Ranger)

5/20 – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT (with Night Ranger)

5/31 – Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA (with Night Ranger)

6/4 – Artpark, Lewiston, NY (with Night Ranger)

6/5 – Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA (with Night Ranger)

6/7 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL (with Vince Neil)





