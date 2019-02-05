Guns N’ Roses and Def Leppard Cheeses Headed to Stores

We've all heard our share of cheesy songs, but this is on an entirely different level. Beginning tomorrow, the discount supermarket chain Aldi will sell a new line of limited-edition cheeses named after songs from the '80s, including hits by Def Leppard and Guns N' Roses .

According to Delish , Aldi's Happy Farms will be taking on some new nostalgia-themed packaging with "Sweet Cheddar of Mine" and "Pour Some Gouda on Me" cheese. They also have others named after classic hits by Cyndi Lauper ("Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina"), Michael Jackson ("Billie Goat Is My Lover"), Bonnie Tyler ("Total Eclipse of the Havarti") and Wham! ("Wake Me Up Before You Goat-Goat"). The labels borrow images of the artists too, with cows and goats representing the artists.

The cheeses come in either 5 oz. (Lauper and Wham!) or 7 oz. (all others) packages and sell for $3.49 each. Aldi's promotion comes on the heels of November's advent calendar of cheese leading up to Christmas and last month's heart-shaped mature cheddar wheels for Valentine's Day, which, by the way, would have made a perfect tie-in with Linda Ronstadt 's classic Heart Like a Wheel album.

If you're able to get to an Aldi near you and locate any of these products during the time of this promotion, may we suggest pairing them with wines officially licensed by Kiss , the Grateful Dead or AC/DC ? Or possibly a bottle of Diving Into Hampton Water , a rose that Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse launched in 2018 in collaboration with French winemaker Gerard Bertrand.