Warm Up With $1 Hurricanes

Dario Lo Presti/ThinkStock

Just one sip will warm you up, and it's only a buck!

Grab your friends for a cheap night out with $1 Hurricanes. The Mardi Gras-themed drink will be available February 1, until Tuesday, March 5, Mardi Gras. Applebee's $1 drink comes in a 10-ounce mug with rum, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, lime juices and is served with a masked stirrer or beads.

Dollar Hurricanes are available every day at these 9 locations in CNY. Cheers!

  • Applebee's New Hartford
    4755 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413
  • Applebee's New Hartford
    4755 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413
  • Applebee's Rome
    1794 Black River Blvd., Rome, NY 13440
  • Applebee's Herkimer
    630 W. State Street, Herkimer, NY 13350
  • Applebee's Dewitt
    3189 Erie Blvd.East, Dewitt, NY 13214
  • Applebee's North Syracuse
    628 S Main Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212
  • Applebee's Oneonta
    5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820
  • Applebee's Liverpool
    3975 Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090
  • Applebee's Camillus
    5241 W. Genessee Street, Camillus, NY 13031
Source: Warm Up With $1 Hurricanes
Filed Under: applebees, Booze, drink, mardi gras, superbowl
Categories: Alcohol, Entertainment, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top