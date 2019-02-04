Just one sip will warm you up, and it's only a buck!

Grab your friends for a cheap night out with $1 Hurricanes. The Mardi Gras-themed drink will be available February 1, until Tuesday, March 5, Mardi Gras. Applebee's $1 drink comes in a 10-ounce mug with rum, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, lime juices and is served with a masked stirrer or beads.

Dollar Hurricanes are available every day at these 9 locations in CNY. Cheers!