Warm Up With $1 Hurricanes
Just one sip will warm you up, and it's only a buck!
Grab your friends for a cheap night out with $1 Hurricanes. The Mardi Gras-themed drink will be available February 1, until Tuesday, March 5, Mardi Gras. Applebee's $1 drink comes in a 10-ounce mug with rum, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, lime juices and is served with a masked stirrer or beads.
Dollar Hurricanes are available every day at these 9 locations in CNY. Cheers!
- Applebee's New Hartford
4755 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413
- Applebee's New Hartford
4755 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413
- Applebee's Rome
1794 Black River Blvd., Rome, NY 13440
- Applebee's Herkimer
630 W. State Street, Herkimer, NY 13350
- Applebee's Dewitt
3189 Erie Blvd.East, Dewitt, NY 13214
- Applebee's North Syracuse
628 S Main Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212
- Applebee's Oneonta
5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820
- Applebee's Liverpool
3975 Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090
- Applebee's Camillus
5241 W. Genessee Street, Camillus, NY 13031