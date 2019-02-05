Skynyrd has added additional dates to the "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour" as it enters the second year!

“It takes a long time to finish a farewell tour when you’re like us, ’cause we’ve played everywhere,” guitarist Gary Rossington told Dan Rather in an interview last year. “I keep jokin’ it’d take ten years to do the farewell tour.” [ Rolling Stone ]

In 2018 Lynyrd Skynyrd announced they were calling it quits with the "The Last of the Street Survivors" Farewell Tour and they've added a few more dates to the tour including Canandaigua, NY on July 13th and SPAC on August 31, 2019 and we have your tickets to see them at SPAC!

Win your tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd August 31st at SPAC before you can buy them this Friday.

Listen for your cue to call and be the 9th caller.

Say " WOUR Gimme Three Steps"

Identify the 3 songs in the montage we play for you.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 8 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com . Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 5 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 7 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi's Private Pass program.

Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd had released over 60 albums in 40 years selling over 30 million units worldwide. They're now in the second year of their "Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour" produced by Live Nation. Last year we saw them at Darian Lake, Bethel Woods, the Lakeview Amphitheater . They were also part of the LiveNation $20.00 concert ticket promotion .

"Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour" U.S. dates:

Apr. 27 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach *

May 10 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater +

May 11 - Arlington, TX - KAABOO Texas *

May 17 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center ^

May 18 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome ^

May 24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

May 31 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

Jun. 01 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion ^

Jul. 13 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center : CMAC

Jul. 19 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino *

Jul. 20 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam *

Jul. 26 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater #

Jul. 27 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre #

Aug. 09 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 17 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

Aug. 30 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^

Aug. 31 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

Sep. 13 - Southaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater +

Sep. 14 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Sep. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater +

Sep. 21 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green

Sep. 27 - Jackson, MS - Brandon Amphitheater +

Sep. 28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater +

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be joined for select dates by special guests, including Bad Company, Cody Jinks and Hank Williams Jr.

+ with Cody Jinks

^ with Hank Williams Jr.

# with BAD COMPANY

* Previously announced U.S. dates