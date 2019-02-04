Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Crash Bud Light’s Super Bowl Ad

A dragon from Game of Thrones crashed a Bud Light Super Bowl ad. Now we’ve seen everything.

Yes, during tonight’s Big Game, during a fairly straightforward clip of a bunch of jousting and cutesy Bud Light puns — hey it’s the Bud Knight! Tee hee! — none other than the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) showed up to wreak a little havoc. Also a dragon killed everyone. And you thought your Super Bowl party got nuts.

Via a press release, a few more details on this surprising crossover of alcohol and fiery death by dragon:

Building on the latest chapter of the medieval “Dilly Dilly” series, Bud Light’s agency, Wieden+Kennedy, collaborated with HBO and Droga5 on the 60-second spot, “Joust.” Production on the ad reunited more than 25 people from the Game of Thrones crew under the direction of David Nutter, the man who orchestrated the infamous “The Red Wedding” episode among others, and the collaboration of showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The first half of the spot was under the direction of Bud Light’s Spencer Riviera, who previously directed creative within the Bud Light medieval universe.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its final season on April 14, 2019.