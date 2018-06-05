Dee Snider Releases New Lyric Video for ‘Tomorrow’s No Concern’

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has given us the first taste of music from his upcoming release For the Love of Metal. You can check out the lyric video for "Tomorrow's No Concern" below.

"'Tomorrow's No Concern' is the perfect first single off of my new album For the Love of Metal," Snider said in a press release. "Lyrically, it's about me living for today, not in the past. So many people waste their lives away remembering the 'glory days.' While I am proud of all that I've done, I'm more interested and excited about what is happening now. In the song I urge the listener to do the same; live in the moment and don't let the past -- good, bad or indifferent -- or what might or might not happen in the future ever slow you down!"

For the Love of Metal was produced by Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta and, as Snider told Billboard, it came as a result of an appearance on Jasta's podcast. "He challenged me to make a true metal record, and I said, ‘I’m down.’ Then I said, ‘Who’s producing?’" Snider recalled. "[Jasta] said, ‘I’ll produce it.’" But even though Snider defined himself as "studied in writing ’80s-style rock," he credited Jasta with helping him create something that sounds more modern.

“I’m not faking it," Snider noted. "It fit. And writing-wise, I’m a big fan of contemporary metal music. I really enjoy it, and Jamey made a real effort to pick things that on every level -- lyrically, musically -- would be a fit for me. He really did an amazing job producing this record, and I was able to sell the message and put passion into the songs because I believed in them.”

But there's also a bit of a diversion into political commentary in the form of "American Made," which Billboard calls "kind of a call for unity." Snider wrote it as a reaction to the political divide in the U.S. these days.