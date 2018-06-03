Let the Riot begin! The Chicago-based Riot Fest will be returning for its 14th year to Chicago's historic Douglas Park the weekend of Sept. 14-16 and the first wave of acts for the festival, including two of the three headliners, have now been revealed.

Other name performers for this year include Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Young the Giant, Interpol, Blondie, Father John Misty, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bleachers, Atmosphere, Cypress Hill, Matt & Kim, The Jesus Lizard, K.Flay, Liz Phair, Cat Power, Gary Numan, Johnny Marr, the Aquabats and more.

Additional "first wave" acts include The Voidz, the Front Bottoms, Twin Peaks, the Wonder Years, Digable Planets, Hot Snakes, Moose Blood, SWMRS, Superchunk, JD McPherson, Reignwolf, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, the Exploited, the Bouncing Souls, Dillinger Four, Conflict, Piebald, the Avengers, Cobra Skulls, HEALTH, Calpurnia, Kevin Devine, the Frights, the Districts, Arkells, the Audition, Spitalfield, Flor, Speedy Ortiz, Bully, Lower Class Brats, Total Chaos, Direct Hit!, Mom Jeans., Mannequin Pussy, Pronoun, Beach Goons, the Bombpops, Save Face, Super Whatevr, Beach Bunny, No Small Children and featuring the Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue.

And keep in mind that this is just the first wave, with a third headliner and even more acts expected to be announced in the coming weeks. See the "first wave" acts announced so far in the Riot Fest 2018 poster below.

Riot Fest 2018 3-day passes are on sale now, available in general admission and three different tiers of upgraded VIP options. Head here and here for ticketing info. There is also a Riot Fest layaway ticketing option here. And stay tuned to the Riot Fest website as more info for the event is revealed.

Riot Fest "First Wave" 2018 Lineup

2018 Riot Fest