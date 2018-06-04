Guns N’ Roses Begin European Tour in Berlin: Set List, Video

Guns N' Roses brought their Not in This Lifetime tour to Europe for the second time, kicking off with a show at the Olympiastadion in Berlin last night.

The band, which brought founding members Slash and Duff McKagan back into the fold in 2016, had previously played the continent for six weeks last summer.

Axl Rose and company opened the 23-track show with “It’s So Easy” and, as previously reported, they performed Velvet Revolver track “Slither” for the first time, though it had first appeared as a set list option in 2016. Setlist.fm reports that the band's new single "Shadow of Your Love" was played at the soundcheck, but it wasn't performed during the show. Cover versions last night included “Live and Let Die,” “Attitude,” “Wichita Lineman” and “Wish You Were Here.”

You can see videos of some the songs below, as well as the set list for the concert.

GNR's next show is June 6 at the Dyreskuepladsen in Odense, Denmark. They'll continue on this current trek until July 24, when they wrap it up at the Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik, Iceland. Their are no North American shows currently planned, with the only other dates on their calendar being a three-week tour of the Far East in November.

On June 29, the band will release Deluxe, Super Deluxe and "Locked N' Loaded" editions of their debut album, Appetite for Destruction. The boxes contain up to three CDs of rarities and previously unreleased material, including their 1986 Sound City demos, plus a whole lot of bonus features.