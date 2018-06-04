Donovan Middle School Under Lockout [UPDATE]

Donovan Middle School in Uica is currently under a lockout.

Utica School District Superintendent Bruce Karam says the lockout is due to a credible threat of violence that was made over the phone.

Utica Police are investigating the threat.

A lockout is used to secure buildings due to a threat outside of the building.

Students are expected to be released at their normal time.

UPDATED 2:58 p.m.- John Syrotynski, Director of Security for the Utica School District, says the lockout has been lifted and students were released at their normal time.

