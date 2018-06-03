Randy Bachman Turned Career Around After ‘Intervention’

Randy Bachman admitted he’d lost his “essence” for several years as a result of a difficult divorce, and only turned his career around after his manager and lawyer staged a joint “intervention."

Since then, the former Guess Who guitarist has gone on to release two well-received albums, 2015’s Heavy Blues and this year’s By George by Bachman, a tribute to Beatles icon George Harrison.

“I had a confrontation with my manager and my lawyer, and they're both Buddhists,” Bachman told Billboard in a new interview. “I’m having lunch with them and they say, 'This is your intervention,' and I go, 'What? I don't drink or smoke or do drugs,’ and they go, 'No, but you're angry and you got this cloud over you everywhere you go. You want to change the past and you can't change the past. Let it be. All you can do is change yourself and change tomorrow and live in the now.’”

In the new documentary, Bachman, his son commented about his dad losing that essence. “Yeah, because I'm near the end, I think, of a seven-year divorce," Randy confirmed in the new interview. "That hits you over the head or hits you in the face with a shovel every day you wake up and the thing still isn't resolved. There's still legal, financial, anger and regret issues. … And I've come out of it, or have been coming out of it for three years. Heavy Blues was a real leap into the unknown for me to write and record a blues album in one week with two unknown female musicians.”