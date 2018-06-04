Why is it called Mission: Impossible – Fallout? Because Tom Cruise is falling out of dangerous things, like helicopters, office windows, and massive military planes. And jumping out of a plane in the new film is not typical day of skydiving.

In the six installment, one stunt in particular will make Cruise the very first actor to ever pull it off on screen. That stunt is the HALO jump, where one must jump from a plane at 25,000, then wait to open their parachute until just 2,000 feet. The whole idea is to sneak into a country undetected, which is exactly what Ethan Hunt would want to do.

A new behind the scenes featurette from Mission: Impossible – Fallout shows Cruise making the dive. It’s no piece of cake though. One crew member says the stunt is so intense it could make the jumper get the bends and feel like they’re losing their mind; awesome! It also took Cruise and the crew about 100 jumps to get the actual scene because, remember, he isn’t just trying to pull off the stunt and survive, but they also need to get the shot. Watch the video above and marvel at how Tom Cruise is no mere man, but an insane immortal being among us pleebs.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout also stars Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby, plus the return of Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin, and Michelle Monaghan. Watch Cruise survive a bajillion stunts when it hits theaters July 27.