Dave Navarro Pens Message to Those With Suicidal Thoughts

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, who’s frequently talked about his struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, wrote a new message of support for those who may be experiencing the same problems, pleading with them to allow time to pass and see that situations can change.

“I can tell you 100 percent that they do,” he assured them.

His message came after the suicide of Anthony Bourdain, and the release of a government report that said suicide in the U.S. has increased by nearly 30 percent since 1999.

“I have been there, written ‘the note’, had the plan, the stockpile of meds, how to disperse my property among my family," Navarro wrote in his Instagram post, which included the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline logo. "I was ready to go. Luckily, as a last ditched effort, I reached out. I spoke to my closest friends and loved ones. I sought therapy and at times, psychiatry, alternative medicines, even hospitalization. Whatever it took."

He noted that what he had learned was "that through the process, circumstances and feelings shift. As the tide comes in and rolls out, the universe takes many shapes and constantly evolves. We are made of the same stuff. We are constantly changing and evolving and flowing ... sometimes scary, sometimes beautiful, sometimes lonely, sometimes supported.

“Hang in there to allow the process and the shapes to change. I can tell you 100 percent that they do. Please reach out if you find yourself in the darkness. There is no darkness without light. Try to be willing to let it find you.”