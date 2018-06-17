Nickelback Bassist Mike Kroeger Buys $3.8 Million Hollywood Home

After putting his Maui home on the market a couple of weeks ago, Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger has purchased a nearly $3.8 million home in the Hollywood Hills of California.

One of the founding members of the highly successful but often derided Canadian rock band, Kroeger will have his privacy, since the 4,568-square-foot Los Angles home sits behind a vine-encrusted wall and hedgerow.

The property features a two-story, four-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bath main house, along with detached pool and guest houses. Built in 1935 as a model for the Outpost Estates neighborhood, Dracula star Bela Lugosi was the first to call it home — where, rumors suggest, he let his pet panther roam free — before Hollywood agent Ed Limato occupied the half-acre in the '80s and '90s. The most recent owner, who sold it to Kroeger, was former Google CIO Douglas Merrill. The entrepreneur purchased it a decade ago for $2.8 million.

Once through a gargoyle-topped entrance, the home boasts an entrance gallery with a switchback staircase and wrought-iron railing, a study off the of staircase landing, a living room with dark wood floors, a carved fireplace with a black marble hearth and French doors that open to a terrace and pool.

The dining room opens to a loggia, and there's a '30s-style black-and-white kitchen with a double-wide island, fireplace and dining booth. Outside there's a pool and spa.