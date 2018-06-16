"My relationship with Sabbath started when the dad of our bass player, Martyn [Millard], introduced us to the Blackest Sabbath compilation when we were kids. As soon as we heard the intro and opening riff to the song ‘Black Sabbath’ we were instantly hooked and our life paths took a drastic change," Ward begins. "I became obsessed with the band and spent every waking hour listening to them, watching them, reading about them and hunting high and low for any Sabbath merch or albums that I could find. They say there are bands that change people’s lives and Black Sabbath are the reason that I am who I am today. All hail Black Sabbath, the Dark Princes of Downer Rock!"