Courtney Love Accused of Conspiring to Beat Up Her Ex-Son-in-Law

Earlier this month, we learned that Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, surrendered possession of the acoustic guitar her father used on MTV Unplugged as part of a divorce settlement. Now, her ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, is suing her mother, Courtney Love, claiming that she was involved in a plot to kidnap him, beat him up, sexually assault him and possibly murder him in an attempt to get the guitar back.

The news comes via TMZ, who report Silva's claim that, on June 3, 2016, several people, including Sam Lutfi, the former manager of Britney Spears who made allegations about her drug use, made their way into his house by claiming to be Los Angeles police. Silva says Lutfi grabbed his genitals, called him a homophobic slur and threatened to rape him. Both he and his mother were injured in the incident.

Silva is also claiming that Lutfi supplied Love and Cobain with drugs. He is seeking unspecified damages.