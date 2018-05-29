Courtney Love Accused of Conspiring to Beat Up Her Ex-Son-in-Law
Earlier this month, we learned that Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, surrendered possession of the acoustic guitar her father used on MTV Unplugged as part of a divorce settlement. Now, her ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, is suing her mother, Courtney Love, claiming that she was involved in a plot to kidnap him, beat him up, sexually assault him and possibly murder him in an attempt to get the guitar back.
The news comes via TMZ, who report Silva's claim that, on June 3, 2016, several people, including Sam Lutfi, the former manager of Britney Spears who made allegations about her drug use, made their way into his house by claiming to be Los Angeles police. Silva says Lutfi grabbed his genitals, called him a homophobic slur and threatened to rape him. Both he and his mother were injured in the incident.
Silva is also claiming that Lutfi supplied Love and Cobain with drugs. He is seeking unspecified damages.
The 1959 Martin D-18E, believed to be the last guitar Kurt Cobain played prior to his 1994 suicide, was a point of contention in the divorce between Cobain and Silva. He had claimed she gave it to him as a wedding present, which she denied, calling it a "priceless family heirloom." Their divorce was settled in November 2017, but it wasn't until a few weeks ago that Cobain gave up her claim on the guitar, seemingly in exchange for no spousal support. The couple were married in June 2014 and she filed for divorce 21 months later.