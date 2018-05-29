America’s Best Burger Can Be Found Right Here In CNY

Looking for America's best burger? Look no further than several locations in Utica, Rome, New Hartford, and Syracuse.

According to a new survey, Five Guys is America’s favorite burger chain. That means you can enjoy America's favorite burger all over Central New York.

This is the second year in a row that Five Guys has taken the top spot in burger brand of the year."

More than 77,000 people were surveyed to determine the winner among 17 different burger chains. Five Guys came up on top once again.