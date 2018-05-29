Get A Glimpse Inside New 72 Tavern and Grill – Next to Adirondack Bank Center
The newest edition to Utica's night life will open for the first time on Friday.
Seventy-TWO Tavern and Grill is adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium and is named for the 72 cables that suspend the roof of the of the nearly 60-year-old Utica AUD. 72 will open for the first time to the public on Friday morning at 11:00, just hours before the UFC invades Utica for the first time.
A press conference ahead of Friday's bouts was held Tuesday and we snapped these photos of the layout.
What you can't see it the bar. It was shielded from our camera's view by the signage and backdrops promoting the UFC Fight Night event.