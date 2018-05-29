Seventy-TWO Tavern and Grill is adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium and is named for the 72 cables that suspend the roof of the of the nearly 60-year-old Utica AUD. 72 will open for the first time to the public on Friday morning at 11:00, just hours before the UFC invades Utica for the first time.