AMBER Alert for 14-month-old Wayne County Boy Cancelled

Authorities have cancelled the AMBER Alert for 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon.

The alert was issued last week after the boy's mother, Selena Hidalgo Calderon was found murdered on a farm in Sodus, NY last Wednesday.

The 18-year-old's boyfriend - Edward Reyes - is suspected in her death, but is currently facing a sole charge of tampering with evidence, according to reports.

Although the alert has been called off, police have not said if the child had been recovered - nor the infant's condition.