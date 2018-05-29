AMBER Alert for 14-month-old Wayne County Boy Cancelled
Authorities have cancelled the AMBER Alert for 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon.
The alert was issued last week after the boy's mother, Selena Hidalgo Calderon was found murdered on a farm in Sodus, NY last Wednesday.
The 18-year-old's boyfriend - Edward Reyes - is suspected in her death, but is currently facing a sole charge of tampering with evidence, according to reports.
Although the alert has been called off, police have not said if the child had been recovered - nor the infant's condition.
We'll update the story as more information becomes available.