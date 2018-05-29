FBI Urging You To Reboot Your Router
The FBI has issued a urgent request to all American's: Turn off your routers and reboot them.
According to the New York Times, the FBI is hoping to stop a sophisticated malware system linked to Russia that has infected hundreds of thousands of internet routers. An easy way to do this, reboot your routers ASAP.
The malware is capable of blocking web traffic, collecting information that passes through home and office routers, and disabling the devices entirely, the bureau announced on Friday."
The FBI is also advising you to upgrade the device’s firmware and to select a new secure password.