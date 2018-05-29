Estranged Guns N' Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin has spoken out about his decision not to take part in the partial classic lineup of the band, saying in part, "That's life ... sometimes things don't work out."

Both guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan rejoined the group, which had for the better part of two decades featured only singer Axl Rose from the original lineup, for a tour which began in the spring of 2016. In a since deleted tweet from that same year, Stradlin said that Guns N’ Roses “didn’t want to split the loot equally” with him.

This past Sunday (May 27), the Wall Street Journal profiled the elusive guitarist, who initially left the band in 1991. While he didn't give a comprehensive interview for the piece, he did participate via a brief e-mail to comment on his lack of involvement with the wildly prosperous tour, which is close to bringing in half a billion dollars at last count.

“The current GNR tour has been a great success for the guys," Stradlin says. "My non-participation was simply not being able to reach a happy middle ground through the negotiation process. That’s life, sometimes things don’t work out.”

Earlier this year, former Guns N' Roses manager Alan Niven revealed in an interview that Stradlin showed up at an undisclosed date in the Midwest, soundchecked with the group but then left without taking part in the show.

“Obviously had it gone well and everybody had been happy, and there had been a little bit of brotherhood, I’m sure he would have stayed with it," Niven said. "But something must have really upset him, because he left after the soundcheck, and never turned up for another one or an appearance. I would think right now he is probably a little pissed off.”

At this point, Stradlin is the sole member of the original Guns N' Roses lineup to have not performed on the current tour with the band. Drummer Steven Adler, who was fired in 1990, has come out to play on a song at a handful of dates. Guns will spend parts of June and July on tour in Europe, while an Asian leg of the "Not in This Lifetime..." tour is slated for November. See all of their remaining tour stops here.

