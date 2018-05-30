Being in Utica Parks After Hours Could Get You Arrested

Don't be surprised if you see extra police patrolling parks in Utica this Summer. The Utica Police Department is increasing patrols and enforcing city codes in an effort to see the parks safe and clean for everyone.

Utica city parks and playgrounds will be open daily from 8am to 9pm. Anyone found outside those hours will be deemed a trespasser and could be arrested.

It's against the law to consume, or carry an open container of alcohol in any park or playground in the City. You are also asked to keep the music down. "It's unlawful to operate or play any radio, television, phonograph, musical instrument, loudspeaker, sound-amplifying equipment or similar device on a public right-of-way, in a public park or from a motor vehicle which produces or reproduces sound in a manner as to be plainly audible at a distance of 7.5 meters (25 feet)."

If you take your pet to the park, make sure it's on a leash. "Dogs and other animals shall not be permitted to run at large within the public parks."

Utica Park Restrictions:

*No swimming in the park ponds.

*No open fires other than for cooking in picnic areas.

*No glass containers

*No motorized vehicles other than on roadways and parking areas

*No parking on the lawn

*No littering