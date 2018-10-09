Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks Lead 2019 Hall of Fame Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominations for their 2019 class, with Def Leppard and Stevie Nicks leading the list of hopeful inductees alongside Janet Jackson , Rage Against the Machine and Radiohead .

Def Leppard and Nicks earned their first-ever nominations, although Nicks was inducted in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac . Also appearing on the ballot for the first time are Devo , John Prine , Roxy Music and Todd Rundgren . The other nominees are Kraftwerk , LL Cool J , the MC5 , the Cure , Rufus & Chaka Kahn and the Zombies .

As has been the case in recent years, the Hall is allowing fans to participate in the process. Between now and Dec. 9 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern, you can go to their website once per day and make your selections. Fans who visit the Rock Hall in Cleveland can also cast their vote at a kiosk adjacent to the gallery devoted to last year's inductees.

The top five vote-getters will be on a "fan's ballot" and included alongside the results from others sent to "more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry" who make up the Hall's voting body. Shortly after voting concludes, the inductees will be announced.

They'll be inducted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 29, 2019, in a ceremony that will be broadcast live on SiriusXM's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio station. Full information regarding tickets will be announced in January, and donors and members in good standing by Dec. 31 will have access to a pre-sale beginning on an as-yet unannounced date.