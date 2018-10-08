Rush to Release 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘Hemispheres’

Rush have new editions of 1978's Hemispheres on the way in honor of their sixth album's 40th anniversary.

The new sets will arrive on Nov. 16.

“ Hemispheres was one of our most challenging and demanding records to make,” guitarist Alex Lifeson said in a press release. “From its inception in a Wales farmhouse where it was written over a four-week span to the very difficult mixing sessions in two London recording studios, it stands as a key transitional album in Rush’s long recording history.”

The new Super Deluxe Edition includes the 2015 Abbey Road remaster, which will be available for the first time on CD, the band's June 1979 performance at the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands -- with a bonus performance of "2112" from Tuscon in 1978 -- and a Blu-ray featuring a 5.1 surround mix and four videos.

Bonus content includes a 40-page book with photos, new artwork by Hugh Syme and an 11,000-word essay by Rob Bowman; 180-gram LPs of the album and live recordings; a reproduction of the 1979 tour program; a poster of Syme's new art; replicas of memorabilia from the Pinkpop date; and an iron-on patch.

You can watch an unboxing video of the Super Deluxe Edition below.

A two-CD/three-LP Deluxe Edition omits the Blu-ray and reduces the booklet to 28 pages and Bowman's essay to 5,700 words. The music on the CDs will also be available as a digital download.

You can see the track listing below.

Rush, 'Hemispheres: 40th Anniversary Edition' Track Listing

Disc One -- Original Album

1. "Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres"

2. "Circumstances"

3. "The Trees"

4. "La Villa Strangiato"

Disc Two -- Live at Pinkpop Festival, June 4, 1979

1. "A Passage to Bangkok"

2. "Xanadu"

3. "The Trees"

4. "Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – The Sphere (A Kind of Dream)"

5. "Closer to the Heart"

6. "La Villa Strangiato"

7. "In the Mood"

8. "Drum Solo"

9. "Something for Nothing"

Live in Arizona – November 20, 1978

10 ."2112"

Disc Three -- Blu-ray

1. "Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres"

2. "Circumstances"

3. "The Trees"

4. "La Villa Strangiato"

Videos

1. "Circumstances"

2. "The Trees"

3. "La Villa Strangiato"

4. "La Villa Strangiato" (Live at Pinkpop Festival: June 4, 1979)