Amazing Halloween Jack O’Lantern Display in Utica Wows Residents

For some of us, Halloween decorating means a few pumpkins and a fake spider web. One Utica woman takes things a little bit more seriously, displaying over 200 jack o' lanterns in her yard.

Maura Courto lives on Sherman Drive, near St. Basil's church, and every year, she creates a Halloween display that delights neighbors and passerbys.

Credit: Virginia Franco

Maura has hand-carved over 200 jack o'lanterns (they're the synthetic kind - so she can add to the collection every year) and then sets them up in an impressive display! She's carved creepy creatures including the Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. It's not only monsters that have made "the cut" - if you look carefully, you'll also find Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Yoda among the crowd.

If you'd like to check out the display, you'll definitely want to head down after dark, when the pumpkins are lit up, along with other Halloween decorations like giant insects. There's no question this labor of love will put a smile on the face of anyone who loves Halloween - and even the folks who don't.

