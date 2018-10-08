“Zombies, but also Nazis!” is the basic idea behind Overlord . The Bad Robot film – which, no, is not a secret Cloverfield project – is a big ol’ gore fest about Nazi experimentation in World War II.

The final trailer is brief, but teases the film’s nasty zombie violence and explosive set pieces. After one soldier dies, Jovan Adepo’s Private injects him with a mysterious red substance and BOOM! He’s alive again, only not, because he’s mutating into some sort of zombie. Here’s the official synopsis:

With only hours until D-Day, a team of American paratroopers drop into Nazi-occupied France to carry out a mission that’s crucial to the invasion’s success. Tasked with destroying a radio transmitter atop a fortified church, the desperate soldiers join forces with a young French villager to penetrate the walls and take down the tower. But, in a mysterious Nazi lab beneath the church, the outnumbered G.I.s come face-to-face with enemies unlike any the world has ever seen. From producer J.J. Abrams, Overlord is a thrilling, pulse-pounding action adventure with a twist.

The film from director Julius Avery made its premiere at Fantastic Fest a couple weeks back. While a handful of critics dug it, ScreenCrush’s own Britt Hayes was not a fan. “As a piece of moral commentary cloaked in a sci-fi gimmick, Overlord is uninspired,” Hayes wrote in her review . “As an action thriller, it’s just aggressively boring.” You can decide for yourself if this zombie thriller is a hit or miss when it opens November 9.