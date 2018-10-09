In the first full trailer for the third season of Daredevil that dropped last week, Matt Murdock found himself facing off with a familiar adversary: himself. Well, sorta. While Charlie Cox ‘s Murdock is still wearing his old black suit, someone else is walking around in the Daredevil suit. Could it be Bullseye? Yep, it’s Bullseye alright. Or should we say Agent Poindexter, as the newest teaser reveals.

At New York Comic-Con over the weekend, the Netflix show officially announced the addition of the psycho assassin in the new season. The mysterious villain will be played by Wilson Bethel ( How To Get Away With Murder ). While Bullseye’s comic book origins are a little more mysterious, in the show his real name will be Benjamin Poindexter, an FBI agent and ace marksman. “Benjamin Poindexter will ultimately become Bullseye,” Bethel confirmed at the panel, according to Entertainment Weekly . The latest teaser introduces him and shows him causing chaos in the Daredevil suit, much to Kingpin’s approval.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 3:

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.

Daredevil Season 3 drops on Netflix on October 19.