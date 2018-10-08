New Restaurant Open At Sangertown Square Mall

There's a new spot to grab a bite to eat at Sangertown Square.

Green n Wave is now open in Center Court at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Green n Wave is a Hawaiian poke bar and Asian restaurant featuring traditional poke bowls to traditional ramen noodle soups.

What is a Hawaiian Poke Bowl? Well, according to Wikipedia , Poke is diced raw fish served as either an appetizer or as a main course and is one of the main dishes of Native Hawaiian cuisine. Traditional forms are aku and he'e. He'e poke is usually called by its Japanese name "Tako" Poke, except in places like the island of Ni'ihau where the Hawaiian language is spoken.

The Mall press release states " Green n Wave brings authentic Hawaiian poke bowls to Sangertown Square’s Center Court. The casual dining experience will provide a modern relaxing atmosphere with quality Hawaiian and Asian menu items. The menu consists of traditional ramen noodle soups, Hawaiian poke bowls with chunks of tuna tossed over rice or poke bowls with a twist which include a protein of your choice such as chicken or steak. "

The new restaurant joins other eateries at Sangertown like China Express and Subway.