Does 1000 Islands Really Have a House in Canada & a Backyard in U.S.

Welcome to Zavikon Island, which many believe is home to the world's shortest international bridge with a home in Canada and a backyard in New York.

Zavikon Island sits in the St Lawrence River in the heart of the 1000 Islands. It features a 32-foot bridge, considered to be the shortest international bridge in the world, according to Atlas Obscura. The owner lives on the larger island in Canada and uses the smaller island as a backyard in the U.S.

However, the truth of this has been questioned as a tourist ploy since the 1880s, with both islands being in Canada according to some sources.

Zavikon Not in Both Countries

Wikipedia is one of those questioning sources. The smaller island, known as Little Zavikon, has a US-Canada Boundary Commission reference monument. The owner has even placed a Canadian and American flag on the bridge spanning both islands, but is it really in both countries?

A popular but incorrect tale among local guides is that the larger island is in Canada, while "Little Zavikon Island" is in the United States, and the footbridge between them is the "shortest international bridge in the world."

Google Maps clearly shows ALL of Zavikon Island in Canadian waters.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Johnny Truesdell - River Artist

Johnny Truesdell is a fifth-generation local of the 1000 Islands area of New York State and has been taking photos and videos of the river for over 20 years now, including a beautiful aerial shot of Zavikon Island. "The Saint Lawrence River is my playground, Alexandria Bay is my home base."

Credit- Johnny Truesdell - River Artist Credit- Johnny Truesdell - River Artist loading...

All Truesdell's work is for sale on his website in several different medians. From calendars, photo books, and even jigsaw puzzles, to prints and canvas. "Canvas media is my favorite."

You can check out Truesdell's stunning photos of the 1000 Islands and beyond, including the spectacular fireworks display he captures over Boldt Castle, on Instagram, Facebook, or Johnnytruesdell.com.

Credit- Johnny Truesdell - River Artist Credit- Johnny Truesdell - River Artist loading...

World's Smallest Island

Upstate New York is home to the smallest inhabited island in the world with barely big enough for a house?

Just Enough Room Island or Hub Island as it was originally called, can be found among the Thousand Islands in the St Lawrence River between Heart Island and Imperial Isle.

Credit - idrow1 via YouTube Credit - idrow1 via YouTube loading...

The island is only 3,300 square feet or about one-thirteenth of an acre in Alexandria Bay, New York. That's about the same size as a regulation tennis court. There is just enough room for a house and a tree. When the water levels are low, there's a small beach/yard with room for a few chairs. But watch where you step. You could easily land in the water with one misstep.

The Sizeland family bought the island in the 1950s and built a house as a place to escape the world for a while. The plan backfired when tourists flocked to the area to see the tiny island with an even smaller house.

Go Nuts Over Waterville, NY Photographer's Stunning Whimsical Acorn Shots Go nuts over Waterville, NY photographer's lifelike acorns.