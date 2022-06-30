See Inside Stunning $51 Million Yacht Sailing St Lawrence River
Days after a $16 million yacht was seen sailing through Central New York, an even bigger one worth more than 50 million, was floating down the St Lawrence River. Want to see inside?
New Secret
The New Secret yacht was built by Amels from the Netherlands and is said to be worth nearly $52 million. It has enough room for 12 guests and 19 crew members to cater to every and any need. She first Norway and the Mediterranean on her maiden voyage in 2017. Two years later the Lopes Family of São Paulo, Brazil purchased the beauty that has been seen in the Thousand Islands in Upstate New York.
Among Largest in World
New Secret is the 227th largest yacht in the world, and the 14th-largest built by Amels. It's so big, the back deck of the luxury vessel looks like it could fit an entire cottage on the St Lawrence River.
Design
Tim Heywood is behind the beautiful exterior. The owner's private modern art collection inspired the interior design that is drop-dead gorgeous. Take a step inside and see for yourself. The pictures and video above are stunning.
Andiamo in Sylvan Beach
This isn't the first luxury yacht to be seen taking in the beauty New York has to offer.
The 'Andiamo' was spotted in Sylvan Beach recently and she's a beauty too.
One of 17 Boats
The $16 million watercraft, which probably looks nicer than most homes on the inside, is just one of 17 the family owns. It's 22 feet wide by 110 feet long, with plenty of room to spend a summer living on the water.
Jeanne DeLong spoke with the engineer the last time the Palm Beach Andiamo made its way through Central New York. "He would not tell us who the owner was but said it’s something many people have in their homes. He talked to us for a while. Beautiful boat."
Pat Butler saw the gorgeous yacht this time and agrees with DeLong. "It was beautiful."