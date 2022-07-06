One of the oldest cottages in the Thousand Islands finally has a new owner after being on the market for seven years.

Whiskey Island is on the St. Lawrence River in Clayton, New York. It was originally owned by a Leavitt in 1875. Legend has it he ran off with a governess and the island was sold in 1914. The property was passed down from generation to generation until it was sold to the Randazzo Family.

Coral Island

It was originally called Coral Island before being changed to Whiskey Island after the maze of shoals that provided the "drop and run" point for rumrunners during Prohibition.

The shoals and rocks surrounding the Island made it easy for the rumrunners to hide and later recover smuggled liquor. As a code to other rumrunners, “Whiskey Island” was adapted to let them know where goods could be stored and recovered if the law was getting in the way.

Whiskey Island features eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, a kitchen, a family room, a library, and five porches, three of which are screened. It even has a 2-bedroom guest cottage, boathouse, and skiff house.

Sold For $1 Million Less

The property was first placed on the market in 2015 for $3 million. It sold for $1.9 million, a bargain price considering Whiskey Islands' rich history and the original price tag.

The island has been used for vacations over the past few years, bringing in almost $100K in extra income. There's no word on what the new owners plan to do but dates are still being accepted for stays on the island. And it isn't cheap. A week-long stay, which is the minimum, runs $10,150.

