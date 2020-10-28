Your Bottles and Cans Can Help Save the Headline Family Farm

Your bottles and cans can help save a farm that's been in the family 125 years.

The Headline Farm, just south of Waterville, is going on the auction block November 5th. Personal and health issues have forced the Head family to put the 250 acres of farmland up for auction. "It breaks my heart to see all of my father and grandfathers hard work and dedication having to be taken away from them," said Nicole Head, who is doing everything she can to save her home.

If the family can raise enough money, they're hoping to save the place they've called home for generations. "This is more than just a farm. This is our home. We are surrounded by this land everywhere we look."

You can help by dropping off your recyclables at The Can and Bottle Redemption Center on North Main Street in Oneida. "Anyone who donates their bottles and cans, we'll give all the proceeds to the Head family," said manager Kristi Francis.

The Can and Bottle Redemption Center is open Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 2pm.

You can also help by spreading the word or by donation at GoFundMe, with Venmo (Nicole-Head-9), cash app ($NicoleHead) or PayPal (colehead2@gmail.com).