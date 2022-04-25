Some Farm Fun! Upstate NY Dairy Farm Hosting Virtual Tours This Week

Schools can now bring students to the farm without even having to leave the classroom.

The American Dairy Association North East is announcing a one-of-a-kind Virtual Farm Tour. Reyncrest Farm is hosting a two hour tour of their dairy farm in Genesee County on Thursday, April 28th.

There are some schools with students who have never had the opportunity to step inside one of the many dairy farms in New York State. This could be because the school is located far from any farm, or the school doesn't have the means to transport the students there for a field trip.

The LIVE Virtual Farm Tour gives these students the chance to see what a dairy farm is actually like. They can see where all of their favorite dairy products come from and even what it's actually like to milk a cow.

Since the tour is live, students will even have the opportunity to ask questions they might have. This is a perfect opportunity for kids to learn more about their favorite barn animals and get a better understanding of the dairy industry.

The virtual tours have been extremely beneficial for schools over the past 2 years. It provides an informative and engaging activity for students to participate in, whether they are learning at school or at home. Since 2018, the American Dairy Association says their farm yours have been viewed over 400,000 times.

Once again, the LIVE Virtual Farm Tour is being hosted by Reyncrest Farm in Genesee County from 11am to 1pm on Thursday, April 28th. Get more information by visiting American Dairy Association North East's website.

