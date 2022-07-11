Enjoy Everything Madison County Farms Have To Offer With Open Farm Day

Summer is here and farmers in Madison County are ready to celebrate.

Open Farm Day is quickly approaching and farmers from all around Central New York are getting excited. The event gives everyone the chance to see all of what farms in Madison County have to offer.

Milking of a cow FedevPhoto loading...

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County is inviting you on July 30th to join in on the fun. Get a behind-the-scenes look at all the local farms. With the most recent census reporting 691 farms in Madison County, CCE is grateful to have 26 of them opening their doors for the day, free of charge.

Visitors will enjoy farm tours, rides, product samples, animals, recipes, and everything else that makes Madison County's agricultural community so special.

Credit - Madison County CCE Credit - Madison County CCE loading...

If you're new to Open Farm Day this year, here are a couple of things you should do to prepare:

Check Out the Farms - Get an idea of what each farm has to offer by following the link to Open Farm Day's website.

Pick a Lunch Location - Multiple farms are offering lunch locations this year. Choose ahead of time where you would like to eat.

Plan Your Route - There are special activities scheduled at certain farms, so plan ahead so that you don't miss out on any of them.

Bring A Friend - No better way to experience this event than with friends or family. There are fun activities all day long for everyone to enjoy.

Pack a Cooler - There will be SO MANY products for sale. Bring a cooler so you're prepared to take something home to share.

DarcyMaulsby DarcyMaulsby loading...

Open Farm Day Passports will be available at 10 participating Price Chopper locations in Central New York. You can also get them at Madison County libraries and local farmers' markets.

The entire event will run from 10am to 4pm on July 30th, so you have the whole day to enjoy all the farms. Get more details on their website, on their Facebook page, or by calling their offices at 315-684-3001.

