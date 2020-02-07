Looking for a new home? This one is for sale in central New York, and just wait until you see inside--you'll fall madly in love.

This property in Frankfort has 5 beds, 5.10 bathrooms and 5039 square feet. On top of that, it has winding staircases, an indoor pool, a fireplace in one of the bathrooms, and roughly 23 private acres for the kids to run around outside. I mean, check out that aerial view and all that wide open space. Sounds nice and quiet, right? But with 13 total rooms and plenty of space to host guest, you'd certainly be the go-to person for holiday gatherings, Superbowl parties, and Bachelor Mondays.

Home for Sale - Frankfort

The property is in the New Hartford School District and on the market right now for $1.69 million. If you're interested in taking a look at this stunning home, contact John Brown with Coldwell Banker Faith Properties at 315-570-6640.