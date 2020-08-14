The Best Sweet Corn In Utica, Rome, And Beyond

There's nothing like sinking your teeth into local sweet corn in the Summer, and Central New York farms have plenty available, but it's only around for a short time.

Last week we asked who has your favorite sweet corn, and this is what you told us in no particular order!

Julianos 2365 NY-5, Utica, NY.

They feature a large variety of fruit, vegetables, and flowers, and they're kid-friendly.

Teel Farms 1141 North Gage Rd in Barneveld

During the Fall, they feature hayrides on the weekends between 10-5. Try your luck in the corn maze, pick your pumpkins, and they guarantee they have the sweetest sweet corn!

Chmielewskis Sweet Corn Ridge Mills Road, Rome. This weekend, enjoy homegrown watermelon and cantaloupe while supplies last.

Savickis, 3295 State Rt. 12, Clinton. The market is open to a limited number of customers at one time, and they ask you to consider calling ahead or place your order online when possible.

Wagner's Farm, 5841 Old Oneida Rd, Rome, NY 13440. Enjoy wagon rides until 11 pm, the corn maze is open and lit until 11 pm, and the sunflower field and walking trails open until 11 pm. There's live entertainment every Friday and Saturday night.

Kids Market, Washington Mills, 9282 Kellogg Road-New Hartford. Local products from their farm and other local entrepreneurs. Flowers, gardening needs, all your grocery staples in an open-air market. Fruit baskets deliveries, Pumpkins, Local Cider, and Christmas Trees.

Candella's in Marcy is part of a family farm operating over 90 years. Visit Candella's Farm & Greenhouses to load up on fresh vegetables grown right here in Marcy, NY. Everything is fresh, picked daily, undeniably tasty they welcome special orders and helping with your canning and freezing needs.

You also mentioned these local spots to buy sweet corn:

Twin Orchards in New Hartford

Tasslebury Farm in Clark Mills

Reilly's, a small farm stand on Route 69 between 5aberg and Camden.

DARI DEL

Joseph Capanna Farms - 8383 River Rd, Rome

Gallagher Farm

Lee Farm in Boonville

Burns Corn in Little Falls. Six bucks for 14 ears.

Entwistle's up in Litchfield. It's the best.

Struskeys Rt.167 between Dolgeville and Little Falls.

Capanna Farms Rome

Sweet Corn Hut, Ilion

Did we miss your favorite spot? Add it in the comments!