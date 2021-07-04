Pick Your Own Lavender as You Connect With Nature at Remsen Farm

Lavender isn't just a color. It's a flowing plant that not only smells nice but also has many health benefits too. And you can now pick your own at a lavender farm in Remsen, New York.

Cut flowers, walk the trails, and connect with nature at Spring Creek Lavender farm where you'll find 2 to 3 varieties of lavender that are ready to be picked.

Credit - Spring Creek Lavender

Lavender has many health benefits:

Helping you improve your sleep

Help treat skin blemishes

Aromatherapy

Reduces blood pressure

Helps relieve asthma

Lessons hot flashes

Bring the family. Spring Creek Lavender farm is kid-friendly. "Our three kids have grown up planting and picking lavender," farm owners Tim and Kara Keeley said. "We desire to create family memories that you can laugh and remember for years to come. We do ask that all children are supervised and that children don't walk over the plants."

Credit - Spring Creek Lavender

You can also make plans to attend one of a number of events planned this summer including Goat or Lavender Yoga, U-Pick date nights, or Pick and Paint.

Goat Yoga on July 3rd

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Lavender Yoga on July 3rd

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Lavender Tea on July 7th

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

U-Pick Date Night/Adults Night Out Friday on July 9th

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Pick and Paint on July 10

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Spring Creek Lavender farm is located at 8879 Trenton Falls Prospect Road in Remsen, New York. Visit their Facebook page or Springcreeklavenderny.com for event details, hours, and more.

