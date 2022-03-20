Westmoreland Family Searching for Cats After Fire Destroyed Home

Facebook Post via "Mis Judy" (original photo cropped for size) https://www.facebook.com/groups/111923192277313/user/100000992404334

Westmoreland Family Looking for Missing Cats After Fire 

A family in Westmoreland is asking for help from the public finding two cats who went missing after a fire this weekend.

In a Facebook post, user "Mis Judy" asks for help finding the cats:

"Good morning! Last night we lost our home on Cooper St Westmoreland/Vernon to a fire. Luckily, everyone made it out but our two cats got scared and ran. Shiloh, black and grey/beige, missing a front paw and Shay, beige, and brown with stripes. Neither are wearing collars. They are indoor cats so they will be scared but both are very sweet. Please be so kind to keep an eye out for them and let me know of any sightings as my family is devastated about them being missing."

Facebook Post via "Mis Judy" https://www.facebook.com/groups/111923192277313/user/100000992404334
Oneida County officials say the fire broke out at a home on Cooper Street in Westmoreland.

The American Red Cross of Central and Northern New York provided emergency aid to the home's residents - two adults and two children, ages seven and twelve.

The Red Cross says it will remain available to the family as they begin the process of rebuilding after the fire.

No other information about the fire or its cause is available at this time.

An important component of that process is locating the two feline family members.

