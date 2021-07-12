Donate Blood, Get A Chance To Win Free Gas For A Year

The American Red Cross continues to experience a critical blood shortage.

Donors of all types, especially Type “O”, and platelet donations are needed

Officials say the Red Cross needs more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas, emergency room visits and elective surgeries.

Here are local pcoming blood donation opportunities

Herkimer County

7/22/2021: Herkimer 12:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m., Herkimer Veterans of Foreign Wars, 131 Mohawk Street Ilion

7/21/2021: Ilion 1 p.m. -6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Ilion, 90 Morgan Street

7/21/2021: West Winfield 1 p.m. -6 p.m., Federated Church of West Winfield, 452 E Main St

Madison County

7/22/2021: Cazenovia 1 p.m. -6 p.m., Cazenovia American Legion Post 88, 26 Chenango StMorrisville

7/23/2021: Morrisville 1 p.m. -6 p.m., Morrisville Community Church, 3824 Swamp Rd.

7/21/2021: Oneida 10 a.m. -3 p.m., Oneida American Legion, 398 N. Main St.7/29/2021: 12 p.m. -5 p.m., Oneida YMCA, 701 Seneca St.

Oneida County

7/30/2021: Barneveld 1 p.m. -6 p.m., Town of Trenton Municipal Center, 8520 Old Poland Rd

7/22/2021: Clinton 1:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m., Schilling Burns Young Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 959, 48 Franklin Avenue Rome

7/19/2021: Rome 10 a.m. -3 p.m., Rome Elks Lodge, 126 W Liberty St7/23/2021: 10 a.m. -3 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church, 502 West Chestnut Street

7/26/2021: Saquoit 8:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m., Sauquoit Valley High School, 2601 Oneida Street

7/21/2021: Sylvan Beach 12:30 p.m. -5 p.m., American Legion, 1153 Clifford Avenue



7/28/2021: Utica 10 a.m. -2:30 p.m., Oneida County Office Building, 800 Park Avenue.

7/27/2021: Vernona12 p.m. -5 p.m., St Peters Lutheran Church, 4897 Old Oneida Road.

As a thank-you, all who come out to give blood July 7 to 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).

Additionally, all who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

You can make an appointment to donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)